Madlanga Commission hears new testimony on fatal 2023 Durban shooting

A new witness at the Madlanga Commission has testified about a shooting that claimed the lives of former tow-truck business owner Bevan Loftus and four others in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in April 2023.

Captain Ashley Houston of the South African Police Service (SAPS) took the stand shortly after Loftus’ father, Gregory’s testimony.

Houston is continuing with testimony related to gangs in upper Durban and alleged hit squads. He says when he arrived at the flat where the shooting occurred, he was able to identify two of the five deceased, Bevan Loftus and Ryan Santos.

“Everyone had headshots. Leave the body shots. I know exactly the killing spot on your body. As a weapon expert, I’m saying this. As a shot, test me. I know exactly where to kill you, (where) the killing shot went to. So, they all had headshots. I didn’t even scrutinize the bodies. There was no need. Whether they were shot five times, once, or three times, but they were deceased. These guys were gone,” says Houston.

Earlier, the father of Bevan Loftus rejected claims before the Madlanga Commission that his son was part of a syndicate involved in alleged “drug theft wars” in the tow-truck industry.

The allegations were raised during questioning about reports linking the tow-truck industry to drug and theft-related conflicts.

Gregory Loftus told the commission he was not aware of organised theft wars.

He also maintained that his son was not involved in the drug trade, disputing claims that he was part of a syndicate linked to drug-related conflicts.

“I can say for sure that he wasn’t dealing in drugs. I can say that for sure,” he said.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 158 | Thursday, 13 August 2026

