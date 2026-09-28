Madlanga Commission hears evidence on Sindane’s access to SAPS info

The Madlanga Commission in Pretoria has heard evidence that taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane was in possession of confidential South African Police Service (SAPS) information.

Some of the SAPS information allegedly in Sindane’s possession included internal shooting reports, an internal report on the murder of a police officer, and a letter purportedly from National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson also raised concerns about Sindane being in possession of a detailed police report relating to the murder of Sergeant Marcus Lekalakala.

“Full detailed internal police report identifying who the role players on the scene were up to the level of Major General. What was detected and over the page a reference to the fact that this is the Organised Crime Investigation Unit under General Lekalakala. So it seems that someone inside SAPS is feeding to Mr Sindane an internal report. Not just the internal report but also details of who is in charge of the investigation into this murder.”

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission | Taxi boss Oupa ‘Bafana’ Sindane to testify