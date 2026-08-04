‘Johnson was warned that crime intelligence prosecutions were rushed’

The Madlanga Commission has heard that an email was sent to former IDAC head Andrea Johnson warning that the prosecution of Crime Intelligence officials had been rushed, but no response was received.

This is according to IDAC Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Serunye, who told the Commission that while his email to Johnson stated that there was a prima facie case of fraud, there was no case of corruption on the available evidence.

Serunye, who has concluded his testimony, was being led in evidence by Advocate Thabang Pooe.

Serunye: My view is that the enrolment was rushed. However, there’s a prima facie case of fraud in bracket, not corruption … at least not on the available evidence. Still consistent with what I’ve been saying all along.

Counsel: And then the attachment is at page 95, and you raise substantially the same issues and give directions about particular further investigations and affidavits that should be obtained in order to complete the investigation. Is that so?

Serunye: That is indeed so, commissioners.

Madlanga Commission | DDPP warned that there was no prima facie case:



The commission has also heard how Serunye prepared a list of written questions, highlighting concerns about the investigation into Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, and six other Crime Intelligence officials.

Serunye testified that after receiving the four-volume docket, he was not satisfied that the corruption charges against the accused were sustainable.

He told the commission that he later amended the charge sheet, reducing it to two counts, including a conspiracy charge under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Serunye further testified that he repeatedly questioned why the senior police officials had been arrested and charged with corruption.

“At the time, 16 August, that Saturday, I produced those queries and I raised a number of questions. I remember one of my questions to them is, ‘why were these generals arrested?’ I couldn’t understand, I couldn’t understand. Why are they charged with corruption?”