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Madlanga Commission dismisses Sindane’s bid to postpone testimony

Chairperson and commissioners at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
  • Chairperson and commissioners at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Madlanga Commission has dismissed taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane‘s application for a postponement of his testimony.

The commission has ruled that Sindane must give evidence in “whatever format” on Monday.

Sindane brought the postponement application on Wednesday, asking the commission to delay his appearance until after the 6th of October, following his application to the High Court.

Sindane has approached the High Court to interdict the Madlanga Commission’s subpoena and prevent the use of text messages extracted from his phone.

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