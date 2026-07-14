Madlanga Commission continues to hear IDAC-related testimony

A new witness is expected to take the stand as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry resumes proceedings at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The inquiry is expected to continue hearing evidence related to the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) and its head, Advocate Andrea Johnson

Three witnesses have so far implicated IDAC head in compromising investigations into a case in which Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan is accused of assault.

Johnson has been implicated in allegations of interference and defeating the ends of justice in a matter involving Khan.

The allegations stem from an incident that occurred in 2018 where it is alleged that Khan intimidated and assaulted a Crime Intelligence official, Brigadier Phetle.

VIDEO | Commission hits snag as key witness Johnson pulls out last-minute

On Friday, the commission heard allegations that senior IDAC investigator Sunil Belochan extorted money from Pakistani shopkeepers in the Eastern Cape from the early 2000s.

Witness N, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team, told the Commission that Belochan allegedly demanded regular protection payments from Pakistani business owners who lacked the necessary documentation or business permits.

She further testified that one of the shopkeepers, Asif Mohammed, questioned how a person with an outstanding warrant of arrest could be appointed to the IDAC.

Madlanga Commission | Focus on anti-corruption directorate