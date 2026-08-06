Madlanga Commission continues hearing IDAC evidence

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to continue examining the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)’s investigations into senior Crime Intelligence officials and their subsequent prosecution.

Another witness is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

In recent days, the Commission has heard testimony from IDAC State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy, who made several allegations about the handling of investigations involving Crime Intelligence.

Ramsamy testified about alleged political interference and raised concerns over the use of Section 27 and Section 28 applications. A Section 27 application relates to how an investigation is initiated, while a Section 28 application concerns the investigative powers that IDAC seeks after an investigation has begun.

Both applications have become central to the Commission’s inquiry as it determines whether IDAC acted lawfully and independently in its investigations into seven Crime Intelligence officials.