Madlanga Commission condemns intimidation of journalists

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has condemned the intimidation of journalists in attendance at the commission hearings, this after Stuart Scharnick, a businessman and an associate of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, was arrested during today’s proceedings.

His arrest comes after an intimidation case was opened against him by Sowetan journalist, Herman Moloi.

Moloi told SABC News that Scharnick confronted him during the tea break at the Commission while he was recording a video and allegedly threatened him, prompting him to open a case of intimidation.

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels says journalists should be respected in executing their duties.

“Any such incident is unacceptable to the commission. We expect a particular conduct from anyone in attendance at the commission and we know that the media plays a very important role in conveying proceedings of this commission to the South Africa public and many other parts of the world. We expect that journalists will be respected in executing their duties. The media has a constitutional right to do so.