Madlanga Commission adjourns for Adams to listen to IDAC recordings

The Madlanga Commission has adjourned for the day to allow National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams, to listen to recordings of his interactions with the Investigation Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Adams has been testifying for the past two days.

He is a central figure in the Section 27 affidavit that was used to investigate and subsequently prosecute seven Crime Intelligence officials.

Evidence leader Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube has told the commission that she intends to conclude her questioning of Adams on Friday.

“So, the Section 27 and the affidavit supplementary and A1s is dealt with in that recording where they talk about the supplementary. So, what we want to do is we, when we play our clip, we want to present those affidavits so you can see that what’s being dictated is what we say are the affidavits. And then for Mr Adams, of course, to take whatever he wants to include from the recording. So, that’s really all that’s left in the Section 27 issues.”

During his testimony earlier, Adams said he wrote to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu less than 24 hours after opening criminal cases against Crime Intelligence officials.

Adams says that he had relied on information from the late General André Lincoln, who had informed him that the officials had attempted to intercept the dockets.