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Madlanga Commission adjourns as Matlala, legal counsel engage

Alleged cartel kingpin, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 17, 2026.
  • Alleged cartel kingpin, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 17, 2026.
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  • SABC News
SABC News

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s legal counsel has requested an hour-long stand-down until half past ten.

Advocate Annelene van den Heever told the Commission that the legal team needs time to go through documents to ensure Matlala is sufficiently prepared for his testimony on Wednesday.

Van den Heever has asked the Commission for an hour to consult with Matlala.

“Unfortunately, it is so. That we as a team have been trying to catch up with all the new things we are constantly been given by the Commission since Friday. We are still battling, even last night again. So all we need is an opportunity for fairness to the client.”

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