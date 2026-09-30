Madlanga accuses Sibanyoni of making assumptions against Chaskalson

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has accused Mpumalanga taxi boss, Joe Sibanyoni, of making assumptions against Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.

The comments at the Madlanga Commission, came after Sibanyoni suggested to the commission that questions about bus company, PUTCO, were becoming personal.

However, Justice Madlanga rejected the claim, saying there was nothing improper about Chaskalson or the commission’s investigators engaging with PUTCO on matters before the inquiry.

Madlanga told Sibanyoni that suggesting the matter had become personal amounted to imputing impropriety, saying that was not the case.

“And I’m telling you straight to your face that; that is not so. For the evidence leader to be able to engage you on matters relating to PUTCO, there is nothing wrong for him or for the commission’s investigators interact with or consult with people from PUTCO. There is nothing wrong with that at all.”

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Chairperson Justice Madlanga tells Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni that he is imputing impropriety where none exists, adding that Chief Evidence Leader Adv Chaskalson is acting within his rights. pic.twitter.com/8YrXG0MTjT — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 30, 2026

The Madlanga Commission has also heard evidence that PUTCO, recorded more than 350 incidents between October 2024 and January 2025, in which its buses were allegedly blocked by taxi operators in KwaNdebele.

The evidence was presented by Advocate Chaskalson, who played a video of Sibanyoni addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Gwede Mantashe, at a community gathering in KwaNdebele.

When questioned by Chaskalson about a remark he made in the video, Sibanyoni denied that he intended the statement to mean disrupting the bus operator’s activities.

VIDEO| Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, 30 September 2026:

