A close friend of Senzo Meyiwa has told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he cannot say which direction the shot that killed the soccer star came from.

Tumelo Madlala says he only heard a loud, deafening bang.

He was being cross-examined earlier on Thursday morning by defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo who is representing one of the accused.

Five people have been charged with Meyiwa’s murder at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg in 2014.

Madlala was one of the people present when the soccer star was shot.

He is being cross examined about where the suspected intruders were when the gun went off.

Madlala is currently being cross-examined by Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Below is the live stream: