The Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) is under way in Bloemfontein in the Free State following a two-year break.

This is despite court action by the losing bidder who claimed that government had manipulated the processes of seeking an event organiser to favour C-Squared.

The losing bidder wants the High Court to nullify the multi-million rand event management contract between government and C-Squared.

Despite the protracted legal action, C-Squared’s Kagisho Lekhu, says the event is running smoothly.

“We as event hosts are looking forward to delivering yet a successful Macufe. We are confident that with the stats of ticket sales, it shows that people are keen and are looking forward to Macufe despite what is happening in public with regards to court. We are looking forward to a good Macufe,” says Lekhu.

Macufe festival returns on 2 October 2022 after COVID-19 hiatus