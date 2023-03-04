France will contribute 34 million euros ($36.15 million) to a new EU humanitarian aid initiative for Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflict-hit eastern territory, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday during an official visit to Kinshasa.

Protests

On Friday. a dozen Congolese anti-French protesters waylaid commuters on a busy road in the capital Kinshasa and passed out leaflets to boost opposition to Macron’s visit.

Their campaign was part of a smattering of protests in Democratic Republic of Congo this week ahead of Macron’s arrival for the final leg of a central Africa tour during which he has sought to distance himself from France’s colonial past.

Congo is not a former French colony, but perceptions of French support for neighbouring Rwanda have stoked anti-French feeling as eastern regions battle an offensive by the M23 rebel group that Congo accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda denies this.

France has also denied favouring Kigali and has joined the United Nations, Congo and other countries in accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23. But it has faced criticism in Congo for not commenting sooner and more strongly.