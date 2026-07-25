Mackenzie pays tribute to Jayden Adams

Western Cape Sports Minister Ricardo Mackenzie has described the late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams as a hero for the people of Stellenbosch, where he was born and raised.

Adams passed away two weeks ago shortly after returning from the FIFA World Cup in the United States. He was 25 years old.

Adams’ funeral service is currently underway at the Coetzenburg Sports Ground in Stellenbosch.

Mackenzie says he will be sorely missed.

Funeral service of Jayden Adams underway in Stellenbosch.

CREDIT: Corbin August pic.twitter.com/COD9VXvqqT — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

VISUALS: Family, teammates and mourners lay to rest South African Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams in his hometown in Stellenbosch.

CREDIT: Corbin August pic.twitter.com/jM5hDrJGrk — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

“Today is very significant as we send our farewell to young Jayden Adams who has obviously represented us as country very well and today the family is burying him and as the Western Cape government paying our condolences to this young man who has contributed so much and represented us wonderfully in that world cup and certainly a hero for people here in Cloetesville Stellenbosch for us as the Western Cape and us as South Africa,” says Mackenzie.

Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, says he still cannot believe that the midfielder has passed away.

Broos and high-ranking football officials are among those attending Adams’ funeral

“Three years ago we met him here in Stellenbosch and immediately we saw he was a good player. He had some difficult moments when he transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns, but he fought back and he was with us now again with the team in Mexico and helped us to achieve that historical result to the second round and yeah, it’s unreal. I really don’t believe it that he is not among us any more,” says Broos.

RELATED VIDEO | Jayden Adams funeral underway

