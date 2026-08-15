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Macie urges Pienaar residents to help police fight crime

  • Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @GCISMpumalanga
Mthobisi Mkhaliphi

Mpumalanga Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie says his department is making strides in the fight against crime. This is despite residents of Pienaar township in Kanyamazane saying that they had lost trust in police, in their area.

Pienaar has a police station which has a high volume of criminal cases. Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting on Friday, Macie said the station would soon be upgraded.

“We are on course in terms of the changes. We are agreeing with the sentiment of the community. Generally, it’s what is happening within the Madlanga Commission. The Madlanga Commissionis the tip of an iceberg. If you go to the ground, you’ll find that the rot is too deep. We are accepting that.”

Macie says the department is resetting the agenda of police.

“Those who will be found in conflict with the law, will be dealt with,” he says.

 

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