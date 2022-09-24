Macau aims to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years, the city’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said on Saturday. The gambling hub has implemented stringent pandemic restrictions, with tight border controls in place since 2020 having a major impact on its casino industry.

Mainland tour groups are a key source of visitors for the city’s casinos.

New COVID cases in China

Meanwhile, China reported 918 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 23, of which 188 were symptomatic and 730 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day,keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 249,172 cases with symptoms. China’s capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported no local cases, according to local government data.