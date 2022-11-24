ANC Deputy President David Mabuza’s campaign manager has accused the party’s electoral committee of manipulating branch nominations.

Andrew Baloyi says a number of branches that nominated Mabuza have not been reflected in the nomination process.

Mabuza failed to meet the threshold of branch nominations, to qualify to contest for the party’s presidency.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa got over 2 000 endorsements from the party’s branches against the 916 for NEC member Zweli Mkhize.

Baloyi says it was the branches that raised the matter.

“We’re asking for a fair process. Normally, before they announce the nomination process, or the nomination list- it goes through the organisational structures, where the regions will call all the branches to verify the nomination- and delegates processes first. So that those packages will be sent to provinces, to be able to be counted by the provincial secretary and the secretary of the regions. But in this case, we just saw this thing on TV.”

VIDEO | Mabuza’s campaign manager unhappy with ANC nomination process:

On Wednesday, the ANC was called out for its notable lack of female representation in the nominations for the top six positions in the party.

On Tuesday the party announced its top six candidates.

Only two women have been nominated, Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter for the position of deputy secretary-general.

Political analyst Doctor Fikile Vilakazi says it is shocking that in 2022, women are still not considered for more senior leadership positions.

“It’s shocking, it’s totally shocking. This is one of the things that I also have been advocating for. Because I also speak from a feminist place. There are feminists in the country that are saying to the ANC honestly it is more than 110 years and you need to show up in terms of what the constitution says around issues of gender parity, around issues of sexism within the organisation. Put a woman in a position of leadership and not as a deputy.”