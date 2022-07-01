ANC Deputy President David Mabuza has urged party members to emulate the selfless leadership of former ANC Youth League leader Peter Mokaba.

Mabuza was addressing ANC supporters during the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The memorial lecture was also attended by the Mokaba family.

Mabuza says the emergence of corruption by some ANC members is not what Mokaba stood for.

“Peter Mokaba would have hated modern-day corruption and practices within our ranks where members of the ANC are reported to be in corruption, more especially in cases where ANC members are continuously reported to be involved in corruption.”