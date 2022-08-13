Deputy President David Mabuza will open the ninth African National Congress (ANC) North West Provincial Conference at the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Saturday.

Over 800 voting delegates from 316 branches will participate in the conference. The provincial leadership says over 300 disputes have been dealt with.

Although seven contestants are vying for the provincial top position, the Interim Provincial Committee Chairperson Chomane Chauke says this does not translate into a division – but rather is healthy contestation.

Former ANC MP Nono Maloi and the current premier Bushy Maape are seen as the leading contenders with other candidates being Motlalepule Rosho, Kenetswe Mosenogi, Supra Mahumapelo, Temba Gwabeni, and the current Interim Provincial Co-ordinator Chomane Chauke.

The race is on for ANC chairpersonship in the North West:

The conference was dealt a slight blow after 20 IPC members were barred from participating in the conference through a court order. But party spokesperson Pule Mabe says this has no bearing on the entirety of the conference.

The conference ends on Sunday with the expectation that it might be closed by president Cyril Ramaphosa.