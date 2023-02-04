Deputy President David Mabuza has confirmed that he has resigned as Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa. Mabuza was speaking at his brother’s burial service in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The Deputy President lost out at the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in December where he was succeeded by Paul Mashatile as Deputy President of the party.

Mabuza was also not present at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla, and Cabinet lekgotla.

“The President will announce that Mabuza has left. I promised you that I will respect the President until I leave. I hope that those who are coming in will also respect the President.”

SABC News political reporter Samkele Maseko:

Rumours of Mabuza’s resignation began to circulate on January 24, 2023, after Gauteng ANC chairperson and premier, Panyaza Lesufi, told the media that the party’s newly-elected deputy president, Paul Mashatile, would be sworn in as an MP in the coming weeks.

Mashatile’s return to parliament will pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to name him as the country’s deputy president.

Dr. Nsikelole Breakfast reacts to the resignation of Deputy President: