As David Mabuza resigned as Deputy President and Member of Parliament, he is also no longer the leader of Government Business.

This as the Constitution states that the President must appoint a member of the Cabinet to be the leader of Government Business in the National Assembly.

Mabuza only became a Member of Parliament on 28 May 2019 after he had requested to delay it, to clear his name with the ANC’s integrity commission.

He officially resigned as MP on 28 February this year with immediate effect.

Mabuza was sworn in at the Presidential guesthouse in Pretoria by the then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

As the leader of Government Business, one of Mabuza’s responsibilities was to act as a liaison between Parliament and the Executive.

As Deputy President, one of his constitutional obligations were to ensure that members of Cabinet are individually and collectively accountable to Parliament as they exercise their powers and performance of their functions.

David Mabuza resigns as Deputy President: