African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Deputy President David Mabuza has been a good example in government and the ruling party will always appreciate all contributions he made in the country.

On Saturday, Mabuza confirmed that he has resigned to allow the ANC’s second in command, Paul Mashatile to replace him.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Mabuza to stay in his role until the transition process has been concluded.

Mbalula was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the January 8th celebrations at Hammarsdale west of Durban.

Mbalula has praised Mabuza as someone who led with integrity.

“We salute him, he has served our government with discipline, loyalty and with integrity. He is leaving that post with his integrity firmly on the ground. DD doesn’t believe in chaos. So, he’s been talking with the President about transition. So, it was proper for him to ventilate … whether in a funeral. He didn’t talk in a bad light. He was just saying conference came and now he must do the honourable thing and step back,” adds Mbalula.

The video below is reporting more on the story: