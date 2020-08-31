Mabuza says it was not an easy couple of weeks because he fell ill but he is getting better.

Deputy President David Mabuza has responded to those who have been wondering where he was for the past few weeks. He was part of a virtual media briefing led by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the outcomes of the African National Congress National Executive Committee meeting which took place this past weekend.

Mabuza says it was not an easy couple of weeks because he fell ill but he is getting better. Deputy President David Mabuza has responded to those who have been wondering where he was for the past few weeks. He was part of a virtual media briefing led by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the outcomes of the African National Congress National Executive Committee meeting which took place this past weekend. He was recently trending on social media, with many claiming that he is dead.

However, Mabuza says he is feeling better now and has been back at work for the past ten days. “This I think it’s my tenth day at work and my health situation is improving, so I am grateful that I survived. Some of our people already were circulating information that I’m dead – well I’m still alive. It was a very difficult situation of course when you’re ill – it’s not an easy situation.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza brief the media after NEC meeting: