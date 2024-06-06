Mabuyane wins another legal battle with SIU in Fort Hare case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it’s studying the latest judgment regarding the probe into Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s master’s studies at the University of Fort Hare.

The High Court in Bhisho has struck the matter off the roll.

The unit is investigating allegations of maladministration at the university and the awarding of degrees.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) notes the order by the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division: Bhisho regarding the SIU’s investigation into the master’s degrees at the University of Fort Hare. pic.twitter.com/A8lt6tx5Am — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) June 5, 2024

Mabuyane had previously successfully interdicted the SIU from investigating the issues.

SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “The merits of the case have not been ventilated. There was miscommunication that occurred when there was a change of attorneys on record and the court was not informed on time which resulted in this order. The SIU will investigate this (case) which resulted in this miscommunication. As the SIU, we want to assure the public that we will explore all legal options including amending the proclamation. The investigations into the UFH affairs are still ongoing and we will communicate the outcomes at an appropriate time.”

VIDEO | Oscar Mabuyane interdicts SIU from probing his Fort Hare qualifications: