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Mabuyane vows to address Bizana service delivery

  • FILE: Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
  • Image Credits :
  • EC Govt Facebook
Nomzwanele Mngoma

The Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane promised to address service delivery challenges raised by residents at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s birthplace in Bizana.

The premier was part of the Mandela museum’s Mandela Day activities in Bizana.

A lack of water, ambulances, GBV, and unemployment were the main challenges raised.

“We are navigating the development trajectory … it’s not easy. We [are] bringing water here, we will do a borehole that will be serving both this school and the community. Over and above what the DM [deputy minister] said, the multi-purpose indoor sporting games. So, we will definitely look at the school, how the school is going to be developed to a proper school … we are building around here,” says Mabuyane.

“We’ve built Meje clinic here, I think the school is in the line [development project]. We are building roads as you can see, N2 highway, both bridges Msikaba and Mtentu are along this coastal line. This area is going to completely change. That is why we must consider building another city around here as part of our eastern seaboard development,” he adds.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Peace Mabe leads Mandela Day commemorations in Bizana:

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