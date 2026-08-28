Mabuyane to join boxers, family and fans to bid farewell to Tete

Preparations are under way at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, ahead of the funeral of slain two-time world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete, on Saturday.

Tete has been accorded a Special Provincial Category Two funeral in recognition of his outstanding contribution to boxing and the legacy he leaves behind.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the honour reflects Tete’s remarkable achievements and the lasting impact he made in the sport at such a young age.

WATCH | Event coordinator Luvuyo Oliphant has described slain former two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete as a disciplined and exceptionally talented boxer. He says they had hoped Tete would go on to win even more titles. pic.twitter.com/TF7nnmLC6X — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 27, 2026

Those who knew him on and off the ring say they will carry the boxing dream he had.

Zolani “Last Born” Tete is expected to make his final farewell tour through Mdantsane before being laid to rest. The procession will follow some of the routes the former boxing champion once walked, as members of the boxing fraternity prepare to pay their final respects in their boxing regalia.

The Tete family says they could not have imagined a more fitting send-off for the late champion than the one bestowed on him by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will join boxers, family members and fans as they bid farewell to Tete and symbolically ring the final bell on his remarkable boxing journey.

RELATED VIDEO | Zolani ‘Last Born’ Tete to be laid to rest Saturday

