Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has conveyed his message of condolences following the passing of former Umhlobo Wenene FM broadcaster, Lungiswa Haarmans.

Lulu as she was affectionately known, died on Thursday in a Makhanda hospital at the age of 41. She hosted Umhlobo Wenene’s popular mid-morning show, ‘Khanya Gqiyazana’ and also had a stint as a presenter for the station’s current affairs show.

Mabuyane says Haarmans left an indelible mark in the radio industry.

Premier Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie says, “Lulu at the height of her short but illustrious broadcasting career, was an integral part of providing information to communities using the public and private platforms she worked in with the aim of developing the people of our province. She left a huge mark in the history of progressive radio and the broadcasting media as a whole.”

Lala Ngoxolo MamCirha. Siyabulela ngendima oyidlalileyo. pic.twitter.com/KCkVoKwaPc — Umhlobo Wenene FM (@UWFM88_106FM) January 13, 2023