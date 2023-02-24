The Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has called on the private sector to continue investing in the province to strengthen the economy and improve the living conditions of its people.

He delivered his fourth State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the Bhisho Legislature.

The Premier says youth development remains a priority for the provincial government, claiming the province needs to scale up its youth development interventions.

Mabuyane mentions the Isiqalo Youth Fund which was set up a few years ago to assist young entrepreneurs to take the first steps into the world of commerce. Mabuyane further announces the expansion of this fund due to the increased demand.

“Today we announce an increase to the Isiqalo Youth Fund, it is now R100 million over three years. We are confident this investment in the young people of our province will give us better returns in terms of job creation. Isiqalo Youth Fund is a story of good progress.”

Eastern Cape State Of The Province Address:

Challenges

Mabuyane says his administration is committed to fight unemployment, inequality and poverty, issues that remain the province’s biggest challenges.

Mabuyane says the provincial economy is recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. But more work needs to be done for sustainable development. He says strengthening partnerships with the private sector in building the economy is paramount.

Mabuyane says that a total of R171-billion has been invested up to now, during the 6th administration of the province.

“Despite the odds we faced on the economic front, our two operational Special Economic Zones continue to be our beacon of hope and our centres of excellence. In the last few months, the ELIDZ has attracted R535 million investment while the Coega SEZ has received corresponding investment value pledges of R557,7 million. Manufactures in the ELIDZ created an additional 1200 jobs last year.”

Eastern Cape SOPA | Mabuyane encourages investment in the province:

Critical issues

The African National Congress (ANC’s) Loyiso Magqashela, says the premier touched on all the critical issues facing the province.

“It was really what we expected. It has covered issues of economic development, road infrastructure that drive the economy.”

However, those on the opposition benches do not share the ANC’s positive outlook on the State of the Province Address. Bobby Stevenson from the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the SOPA failed to outline the Eastern Cape government’s inefficiencies in service delivery.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF’s) Zoleka Qotoyi shares the same sentiments.

“That’s a complete fairy tale that denies the harsh reality under which people live their daily lives in the Eastern Cape. The fact that there was no water in the legislature today, and its been like that most of the week, highlights that even in the centre of governance in the EC service delivery has collapsed.”

“The only thing we heard is the story of the progress there is noting that talk on relevant issues facing the province.”

Nkosinathi Ndlodaka from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) says the SOPA is another empty promise parade.

Crime and corruption

Political Analyst Dr Thapelo Tselapedi says he was expecting to hear more about matters relating to crime and corruption.

“He should have touched on how they are going to guard against ensuring that there is no corruption on the investments… I would have wanted to hear more on that, particularly on the relationship with SIU.”

Mabuyane also announced that the Isiqalo Youth Fund is being increased to R100-million over three years to assist aspiring entrepreneurs to enter the market. The provincial government has again made R50-million available this year to alleviate student debt. –Reporting by Sidima Mfeku