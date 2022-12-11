Mabuyane was speaking during the Special Provincial General Council in preparation for the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference of the party next week.

Mabuyane says the Eastern Cape was the first province to stop President Ramaphosa from resigning.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is one of the constituencies that rally behind the president Cyril Ramaphosa even in light of the Phalaphala farm saga, and provincial ANC Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says they were against the resignation of the president because his resignation would have created a vacuum as there was no successor to take over from him.

Samkele Maseko in conversation with ANC Deputy President hopeful Oscar Mabuyane:



He further says all processes relating to resignations should be followed.

“We are basically looking at the best interest of the country and also the best interest of the ANC because you can’t create precedent even when there are agreed upon rules of the game and be simply put under pressure and you jump out. That would have created unnecessary precedence on the ANC,”he said.

Mabuyane adds that the president’s possible resignation last week, was not an admission of guilt regarding the Phala Phala report .

“The president is a person that uphold the high moral standards, he thought that his name to be dragged like that and everyone throwing the mud at him that might have destabilised the country and defocused the country from the main issues, while it would have exactly achieved the same if it would have been done like that, so a properly managed process is what we are talking about,” said Mabuyane.

Regarding policies that the party will be submitting to the conference, it wants the issue of gender parity legislated, and subcommittee member of the Eastern Cape gender commission member Nondumiso Maphazi says the representation of women in the party should be of paramount importance.

“When it comes to election 2024, all the political parties they must ensure that 5050 presentation in governance, in administration and in all the structures is represented, “she said.

Among many other issues, including the appointment of competent leaders, the party also wants renewable energy to be discussed at length in the conference.