The Eastern Cape government has expressed its satisfaction with the continuing decline in daily coronavirus infections, saying it points to the public playing their part in the fight against the virus.

COVID-19 has up to now claimed 2 800 lives in the Eastern Cape.

More than 85 000 people in the province has contracted the coronavirus of which more than 80 000 recovered from it.

Eastern Cape, Premier Oscar Mabuyane, says they can see light that signals the end of this dark tunnel.

“We have screened more than 2.8 million people in our province and have done more than 398 000 lab tests.”

“We have now just over 1 800 active cases in our province, a phenomenal milestone that should be celebrated by all who actively played a part,” adds Mabuyane.

Number of new infections declining:

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says 1 677 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of cases in South Africa to 611 450.

The death toll now stands at 13 159.

Mkhize was speaking during the Gauteng General Practitioner Collaboration panel discussion on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mkhize has attributed the high recovery rate of 83% in the country to the work of health care workers.

