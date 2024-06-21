Mabuyane introduces two new MECs to Eastern Cape Provincial Executive

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has introduced two new Members of the Executive Council (MEC) as part of his seventh administration. Mabuyane announces his new provincial executive in Bisho on Friday.

Ntandokazi Capa has been appointed as the new Health MEC, replacing Nomakhosazana Meth who has moved to Parliament.

Sibulele Ngongo is the new MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture and Recreation, taking over from Nonceba Kontsiwe, who has been reshuffled to the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

Mabuyane has reconfigured the Department of Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism.

The new MEC for Finance is Mlungisi Mvoko, while Nonkqubela Pieters will be the MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism.

Mabuyane has also merged the Human Settlement Department with the Public Works and Infrastructure Department.

Former Human Settlement MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi will be leading this merged department.

Eastern Cape announces new Executive Council:

Eastern Cape Office of the Premier has announced the new Executive Committee for the 7th Administration as follows: MEC Fundile Gade – Department of Education

MEC Mlungisi Mvoko – Provincial Treasury

MEC Siphokazi Lusiti – Mani – Infrastructure and Human Settlement pic.twitter.com/KvEVgsqqjX — GCIS – Eastern Cape (@GCIS_ECape) June 21, 2024

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters – Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism

MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe – Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform

MEC Bukiwe Fanta – Department of Social Development#7thAdministration

#BuildingTheEasternCapeWeWant pic.twitter.com/nFBd7hNHxr — GCIS – Eastern Cape (@GCIS_ECape) June 21, 2024

Young people

African National Congress (ANC) Youth League president Collen Malatji has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider appointing young people as ministers, deputy ministers and MECs to form a stable government.

Addressing the media on the league’s response to the Government of the National Unity at Luthuli House, Malatji says the league supports the GNU.

“We applaud the ANC for its strategy on an inclusive approach in forming a government of national unity. This decision reflects the ANC dedication to unit the stability and focus. The ANCYL will not compromise on policies that are critical and policies that contradict the principle of GNU.”