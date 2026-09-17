Mabuyane hit with punitive costs order in contempt of court case

The High Court in KuGompo City has granted an order for Eastern Cape ANC Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane to pay the punitive costs of the applicant’s legal representatives. This is after he submitted his answering affidavit 48 hours before the matter relating to a contempt of court application was due to be heard.

The application was brought by disgruntled party members in the province.

Mabuyane, through his lawyer, argued that one of the reasons for the delay was that he changed his legal team.

Presiding Judge Avinash Govindjee says, “The third respondent shall pay the applicant’s cost occasioned by the late delivery of his answering affidavit, his heads of argument, and his supplementary affidavit, including the costs of his applications, and the costs occasioned by the postponement, on the attorney and client scale. Such costs to include the costs of two counsel were employed, those of senior counsel to be allowed on scale C, and those of junior counsel on scale B.”