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Mabule outlines restricted ITT involvement at TRC inquiry

  • Yvonne Mabule at the TRC-Inquiry.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @TRC Inquiry
SABC News

The TRC Cases Inquiry has received limited information from witness Yvonne Mabule on the substantive role the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) was expected to play in the Interdepartmental Task Team (ITT) established to deal with TRC cases.

Mabule, who testified on Day 63 of the inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg, served as a legal adviser to the NIA, now the State Security Agency, between September 2001 and January 2007.

Mabule told the inquiry that, in her capacity as a legal adviser in the NIA’s corporate division, she had only limited involvement in the ITT. She participated in three meetings held in October, November and December 2006.

She submitted the minutes of those meetings to the inquiry as part of her affidavit.

The ITT was established by the Directors-General of the Justice and Security Cluster in 2006 to assist the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with resources for the investigation and prosecution of TRC cases.

However, the task team’s work stalled in January 2007 after then National Director of Public Prosecutions, Vusi Pikoli, complained that representatives from other departments, including the NIA and the South African Police Service (SAPS), expected to be consulted on which TRC cases the NPA should prosecute.

Story by: Busi Bopela

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