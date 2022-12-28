Security guards employed by the Mabotwane private security services company in Limpopo have been paid their salaries on Wednesday, after a bleak Christmas due to non-payment of their salaries.

The guards received their salaries after the SABC broadcast a story on the non-payment of salaries on Tuesday.

Some guards confirmed that the salaries have been paid.

Meanwhile, the company owner, Simon Malatji, blamed technical glitches and rolling blackouts for the delay in salary payment.

The company has contracts with some municipalities and government departments in Limpopo.