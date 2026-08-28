Mabopane, Soshanguve communities’ frustrations ahead of elections

As South Africa heads towards the 2026 local government elections, promises to address service delivery are once again expected to dominate the campaign trail.

But for many residents in Mabopane and Soshanguve, election promises have become all too familiar.

They say all previous councillors have failed to deliver on the promises made before the elections.

Residents accuse both past and present local councillors of ignoring their concerns and leaving their communities to grapple with ongoing challenges. Among their frustrations is Eskom’s load reduction, which residents believe unfairly targets and discriminates against poorer communities.

Load reduction is Eskom’s way of reducing the electricity supply to specific areas to prevent overloading the grid.

Voting for change

Residents say they will be voting for change as they believe the new party will bring the much-needed change.

They add that constant load reduction contribute to high level of levels crime in the area.

Earlier this year, many Mabopane and Soshanguve communities protested against the power cuts, blockading roads with burning tyres and rocks.

“They are cutting our electricity because we stay in black communities. People who stay in the suburbs don’t experience this. Look at our roads, look at our sewage … sometimes the sewage will be left overflowing for weeks or even months after we reported it.”

Residents say potholes, water cuts and electricity challenges remain three of the biggest service delivery issues they’ve been grappling with over the years.

“When it’s raining, you can’t drive on these roads. We are forced to use alternative routes. They fix this road now, after few days the road is riddled with potholes again. So, the people who fix these roads, they don’t do it the correct way, so that they can get the tender of fixing these roads again. But now because there are upcoming elections – they are busy fixing the roads,” adds one resident.

Over two years ago, residents of Slovoville in Mabopane, north of Pretoria threatened to take legal action against Eskom over persistent power cuts in their area.

Water cuts and sewage leaks

Residents say the prolonged water cuts have caused significant inconvenience to their daily lives.

While they acknowledge the need to maintain and repair ageing water infrastructure, they have also raised concerns about the roaming water tankers deployed to affected communities.

They have accused operators of illegally trying to sell water that was meant to be distributed freely.

It is alleged that criminal networks deliberately damage municipal infrastructure to create a market for private tankers.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government has started cracking down on the water tanker mafia as part of its plan to address country’s water crisis.

“We [government] are also combating corruption and criminality in the water sector,” says Ramaphosa.

The President adds that progress has being made in the fight against water tanker corruption and criminality in the sector.

Ramaphosa says deep structural problems at municipal level are at the heart of South Africa’s water crisis.

He adds that the National Water Action Plan was developed as a coordinated response to the country’s water challenges.

Other residents say continuous sewage spillage have affected their health.

“Even when we have water cuts, it takes forever for water to be restored. We must block roads before water in reconnected. Our councilors are always quiet about these problems. So, we are on our own.”

Another resident says his health took a knock due to continuous sewage spillage.

“I am from the clinic because of TB; I took the whole treatment for six months and now I am fine but because of this drainage spillage it’s like it is going to start again. Sewer has damaged infrastructure in our area; roads are now dammed and unpassable. Our toilet is spitting out sewerage, so we always go to our neighbours to relieve ourselves.”

FW de Klerk Foundation’s Ismail Joosub says breaking the water tanker mafia cycle requires strict enforcement of procurement law, transparent infrastructure spending.

“The tanker scandals unfolding today mirror the corruption exposed in Tembisa – different sector, same pattern of public funds diverted while communities suffer.”

The foundation says money that should repair failing water infrastructure is diverted into expensive tanker contracts, leaving the next generation to inherit unreliable systems and shrinking public resources.

“So, let us look at the value of how our rands are spent. Water delivered by tanker can cost several times more than normal piped supply, placing enormous strain on already struggling municipal budgets. The Auditor-General has warned that prolonged reliance on tankers is driving escalating costs,” explains Joosub.