Judge President vows to fast-track Phala Phala report review ruling

Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana has made an undertaking to fast-track the delivery of judgment on the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, given the significance of the application.

The court has reserved judgment on the application by President Cyril Ramaphosa to set aside the report.

The President’s legal representative, Advocate Wim Trengove, replied to the arguments made.

“What we are here for is not to amend those rules. That is not our role, and that is not what we suggest. We are here my learned friend said to police the legality, that is to hold the National Assembly to those rules and in this case more particularly, to hold its independent panel of experts to those rules. We are not seeking to interfere with those rules of the National Assembly. We are seeking merely to hold it and the panel of the experts to the rules made by the Assembly,” argued Trengove.

For three days, lawyers representing Ramaphosa and those of the respondents on the matter argued for and against the review of the report.

Adv Lufuno Nevondwe speaks on Section 89 Independent Panel report review application: