African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the Party’s Policy Conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg is proceeding well and that there are no issues that could lead to its collapse.

He was addressing the media at the conference, which runs until Sunday and he rejected claims that the ANC is on a decline.

“There were no issues that would have created a worry or concern, or something that sought to suggest that the Policy Conference may collapse. We’re almost going towards two-million now, which basically suggests that we are not an organisation in decline, we’re a growing formation. There’s no organisation in this country that has got the membership that the ANC has got, we pride ourselves with that. The biggest network that the ANC has got is its own members,” says Mabe.

