The nomination for the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has seen current Premier Bushy Maape and former ANC MP Nono Maloi squaring up for the position of the provincial chairperson.

Both Lasi Mokgosi and Paul Sebego are vying for the position of the provincial deputy chair. Three other positions of the top five officials were not contested with Sipho Dayel, Viola Motsumi and Sello Lehari nominated for the positions of provincial secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer respectively.

But Sipho Dayel had since declined to open a contest between Keneetse Mosenogi and Louis Diremelo.

Respect of women

Meanwhile, ANC’s deputy president David Mabuza, while addressing the party’s provincial conference at the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Saturday, has called for the respect of women.

The start of the conference followed a court interdict barring the Interim Provincial Committee from voting at the conference.

Mabuza called for party unity, saying the ANC in North West faces an existential threat due to internal squabbles. He added that while much has been achieved, in the advancement of women’s rights, a lot still has to be done.

“We still have so much more to do, to ensure women’s freedom, and dignity. In our country, our women are not safe, our women demand safety, our struggle for socio-economic freedom, is intertwined with the struggle for women’s freedom to choose for a safe life for themselves, whether in private, or on public spaces, women should feel free.”

Deputy President David Mabuza opens the ANC North West Provincial Conference: