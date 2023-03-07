The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a ceasefire in the war that raged on for years in the eastern part of the country.

This follows engagements led by Angola’s President João Lourenço, who is also the African Union’s champion for peace and reconciliation.

The group says this is to pave way for a political process to take place.

The M23 rebels have applauded all the regional leaders and international partners who have made efforts to listen and understand their problems.

It calls on other regional leaders and international stakeholders to spare no effort in contributing to the current initiatives aimed at the restoration of peace and stability in the eastern DRC.

They pledged commitment to peacefully resolve the on-going conflict in that region.