M23 rebels have denied committing massacres and raping women in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This is after Amnesty International released a report in which it accuses the group of committing atrocities.

The rebels say the report is based on people’s testimonies which do not reflect the reality on the ground.

The rebels say Amnesty International investigators have never been on the ground where the events allegedly happened to corroborate the testimonies gathered but swiftly concluded the group was responsible.

The group says this discredits the international human rights organisation’s report and it constitutes defamation, harmful imputation and slander.

Amnesty International accused M23 soldiers of killing 20 men and raping 66 women in Bambo and Kishishe in the DRC.

M23 only confirmed that eight civilians died due to stray bullets and 12 fighters were killed in combat with weapons in their hands.