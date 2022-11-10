The M1 motorway at Braamfontein in Johannesburg has been re-opened following the barricading of the road by protesting Samwu workers who were demanding that Mayor Mpho Phalatse address them.

The Democratic Alliance’s Phalatse recently returned to her office as mayor following a court ruling.

The employees went on the rampage – blocking the highway in both directions – complaining about what they said was poor pay.

Famida Cassim is one of the motorists who was stuck for hours.

“Myself and other motorists were blocked in. We had to wait for five hours until the SAPS redirected the traffic. There were no violent incidents but it was an extremely volatile situation. There was a lady who needed to take her medication. Some were pleading with the protesters for the barricades to be removed.”

Sandra Cje Samwu Provincial Secretary Bafana Zungu says that the workers actions were a result of Mayor Phalatsi failing to come and address them after the city manager said that she was on the way to address the striking workers.

Public servants affiliated with the Public Service Association (PSA) said earlier they were not backing down in their demand for a 10% wage increase.

They embarked on a nationwide strike today, to amplify their rejection of government’s 3% wage increase offer. Industrial action has affected services at some public facilities. PSA leaders handed over their memorandum of demands to National Treasury this afternoon. Workers say the government still owes them their 2020 salary increase.