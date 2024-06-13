KZN investigating source of M-Pox infections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has confirmed the province currently has the highest number M-Pox cases. There are currently four confirmed cases in the province.

The virus transmits from one person to another, through close contact.

Symptoms includes a rash and headache and body aches. It has to date claimed two lives in South Africa; the latest is a man at a private hospital in Umgungundlovu in KwaZulu-Natal.

“M-Pox is a disease in our province that has affected four people. There were three people that were infected in Gauteng. We are leading in the sense that we have been able to diagnose four people with M-Pox. We have also learnt that in one of our private facilities in the private sector one person has passed on. We are worried, where is it coming from in our province? The people who are infected are not in rural areas and they have not interacted with these animals. We are also worried that we do not have a travel history of the people who are infected and we are questioning where it is coming from. So, we are still trying to do all the investigations,” says Provincial HOD at the Health Department, Sandile Tshabalala.

Tshabalala says it can take up to seven days for symptoms to present and that a person with the virus can be infectious for up to 21 days.

“When you are infected with M-Pox virus we expect that in the period of one to seven days you will show symptoms. Those symptoms could last for 21 days. When we monitor your close contact, we use that period to say you will be infectious within 21 days. Symptoms include among other flu but also you get blisters on your skin and these blisters tend to be more like sores. The unique thing about these blisters will come on the palm of your hands and the under part of your foot.”

