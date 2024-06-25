Mpox cases in SA rise to 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Department of Health has confirmed three additional cases of Mpox bringing the total of confirmed cases in South Africa to 16.

One of the new cases, is a 40-year-old male from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. He passed away at home before receiving medical attention.

The other two cases were reported in Gauteng, 43-year-old and 29-year-old men.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says eight cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, seven cases in Gauteng and one case in the Western Cape.

“The department would like to allay fears of possible travel restrictions or lockdowns due to Mpox outbreak because the World Health Organisation has not recommended any travel restrictions. However, it is important for travellers from Mpox endemic countries to seek healthcare if they are ill and to alert health officials about their travel for clinical guidance.”

Fact check information on #Mpox to avoid the spread of fake news and misinformation by emailing info@health.gov.za pic.twitter.com/xs18bAFwIr — National Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 25, 2024