Six more M-pox cases confirmed in SA

The Health Department says six more cases of M-pox have been detected in the country, bringing the total number of cases detected to 13.

Seven cases have been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.

The department also says in a statement that it has received a batch of M-pox specific treatment called Tecovirimat for patients that experience severe health complications.

It says all mild cases will continue to be managed with supportive treatment.

Common M-pox symptoms include a rash that lasts from two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, low energy and swollen lymph glands.

The painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

 

