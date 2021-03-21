Brown will continue testifying about her role at Eskom when she was still the Public Enterprises Minister.

Former Minister of Department of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, returns to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Monday morning.

Proceedings are scheduled to start at 09h00.

Brown will continue testifying about her role at Eskom when she was still the Public Enterprises Minister.

On Friday, she denied allegations of wrongdoing at the power utility, while rejecting claims that

the Guptas influenced her decision in choosing board members at Eskom.

Below is the former Minister’s testimony:

While admitting to have known Ajay Gupta, Brown said she had no idea at the time that some of the board members appointed at the parastatal in 2014 had links to the family that’s said to have wielded enormous political influence in South Africa, with some alleging that it even tried to capture the state to advance its business interests.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis dissects Brown’s Friday testimony: