Some learners at the Lwaphungu Secondary School located in the remote village of Tshiungani outside Musina have been attending lessons under trees as a result of a shortage of classrooms.

The school has an enrolment of over 800 learners.

It has six classrooms, four dilapidated mobile classrooms and an additional four mobile classrooms.

Some learners have described the current situation as difficult.

“When it is raining, we find it difficult to study. Some of us go to classes, some remain outside,” says one learner.

Another says: “In our school, they have a shortage of classes, many students don’t come to the school because of the shortage of classes.”

“We are suffering because we can’t prepare for our exams because we have a shortage of class,” adds a third learner.

Construction of new classes

Provincial Education Spokesperson Mike Maringa says the construction of new classrooms has been planned to start this financial year.

“We acknowledge and accept the challenges that are faced by our learners at Lwaphungu Secondary School outside Musina. We are working on it. We have allocated that school to one of (the) implementing agencies to start with the construction in the current financial year 2022/2023.”