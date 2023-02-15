LVMH’s top label, Louis Vuitton, says it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs.

Tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the death of star designer, Virgil Abloh, over a year ago.

Louis Vuitton tweeted the news on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal and the French daily Le Figaro.

Williams’ first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.