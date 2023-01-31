The South African Women’s cricket team will be captained by all-rounder Sune Luus, when the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup gets underway in Cape Town on 10 February 2023.
Chloé Tryon will continue in her role as vice-captain. The pair are currently leading South Africa in their ongoing Women’s T20 International Tri-Series against India and the West Indies in East London.
There are no new caps in the 15-player squad.
The Proteas will play the opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka at Newlands.