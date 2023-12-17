Luton’s Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Saturday’s Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton Town was abandoned in the 65th minute after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch.

The score was 1-1 when the 29-year-old Wales international fell to the ground with no other player near him. Players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd after the other players had left the field and the stadium announcer later informed the fans that the match had been abandoned.

Luton said Lockyer was responsive when he was taken off the pitch and later confirmed he was in hospital in a stable condition.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton said in a statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

Luton added: “Players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances.”

The two teams came out to thank supporters and Luton’s players were applauded by the home fans, with Edwards visibly emotional as he walked around the pitch.

Centre back Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s promotion playoff final win against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27.

He spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation, before returning for pre-season training at Luton after receiving the all-clear.

Luton had taken the lead in the third minute when Elijah Adebayo headed in from a corner kick, before Bournemouth equalised in the 58th minute through Dominic Solanke, shortly before Lockyer’s collapse.