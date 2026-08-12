Lusikisiki massacre accused says he was forced to shoot the victims

Accused number two in the trial of six men accused of the mass murder of 18 people at Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, has told the court he was forced to shoot and kill some of the deceased.

Aphiwe Ndende was cross examined by accused number five, Songezo Vuma’s Defence Attorney, Velile Mgcotyelwa, in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki.

Ndende and five other co-accused face a string of charges including 19 counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

During cross examination by Mgcotyelwa, Ndende told the court how he feared Vuma after he had told him of the people he allegedly killed for disobeying his instructions.

Ndende mentioned that Vuma would do anything that came from accused number one and alleged mastermind in the case, Mzukisi Ndamase.

He further told the court that he is remorseful that he participated in a crime that left so many people dead. Asked how many people he shot at the Ngobozana massacre, Ndende said he had shot at four people.

Mgcotyelwa will continue with his cross examination on Thursday.

VIDEO| The state concluded its case in the Lusikisiki matter last month: